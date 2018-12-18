Champion schools chief will retire in August
CHAMPION
The Champion school board Monday night learned schools Superintendent Pamela Hood will retire at the end of her contract Aug. 1. Hood had served in the school district for more than 25 years.
The board has contracted with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center to post the position regionally and to coordinate gathering the candidates.
The board’s goal is to have interviewed and selected a new superintendent in early March, according to a news release.
