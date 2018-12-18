Boardman police seek information on Dairy Queen robbery

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Dairy Queen on Market Street about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with a goatee wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes jacket and a red stocking cap. Police said the suspect pulled out a note and showed a knife while ordering.

The man reached into the register and grabbed $54.

According to police reports, he fled the store. No arrests have been made.

Boardman Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department at 330-726-4150.