Boardman police seek information on Dairy Queen robbery


December 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Dairy Queen on Market Street about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with a goatee wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes jacket and a red stocking cap. Police said the suspect pulled out a note and showed a knife while ordering.

The man reached into the register and grabbed $54.

According to police reports, he fled the store. No arrests have been made.

Boardman Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department at 330-726-4150.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900