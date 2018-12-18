Beatitude House’s Ursuline Sisters Scholars Program announces scholarship recipients

YOUNGSTOWN

Beatitude House Ursuline Sisters Scholars announced three new scholarships and their recipients at the annual Scholars Holiday Luncheon. An additional five scholarships from Youngstown State University’s College of Health and Human Services were also announced.

The Ursuline Sisters Scholars Program of Beatitude House currently serves 34 students and works to break the cycle of poverty through post-secondary education. This program has a two-pronged approach, providing financial support and one-on-one mentorship. Assistance provided addresses the students’ basic needs for food, clothing, and transportation as well as their need for thoughtful advice from knowledgeable mentors.

“We at Beatitude House are so excited to be able to provide three much-needed and well-deserved scholarships for next semester,” said Grace Freeze, Ursuline Sister Scholars Program Director. “Generous supporters have allowed for three exceptional Scholars to receive funds that will allow them to continue on their educational paths while managing the financial costs.”

The three scholarships presented are: The Comerford Fund for Scholars - $1,000 presented to Jonathan Thomas studying Paralegal at Eastern Gateway Community College, The Mary Grace Fund for Scholars - $1,000 presented to Luz Castillo studying Nursing at Mercy College of Ohio, and The Ursuline Sisters Fund for Scholars - $500 presented to Cierra Pruitt-Eiland studying Psychology at Kent State University Trumbull.

Youngstown State University also awarded scholarships to five Ursuline Sisters Scholars enrolled in programs within the College of Health and Human Services. The following individuals were granted “last dollars” scholarships for the Spring semester: Sarah Hammett - $2,000, Rayana McGuire - $2,000, Kaelyn Snyder - $1,000, Keivunia Wallace - $950, and Desiray Hampton - $900.

These students have all endured various challenges, serving as a model for perseverance and a strong work ethic,” said Freeze. “We look forward to seeing these and all our Scholars graduate and move on to meaningful professions in the future.”





More information regarding how to donate, become a mentor or apply to the program can be found online at www.beatitudehouse.com/ursuline-sisters-scholars/.