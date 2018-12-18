Agenda Wednesday
Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave., McDonald.
Coitsville Township, public trustee meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers.
Newton Township Comprehensive Plan Committee, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Craig Beach Village Public Safety Committee, 6 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Senior Services Advisory Council, 4:30 p.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.
Trumbull County Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., 1st floor patient waiting room, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.
Struthers City Council, special meeting, 5 p.m., council chambers, 6 Elm St.
Springfield Township trustees, special meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Mahoning County District Board of Health, 9:30 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
