Agenda Wednesday

Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave., McDonald.

Coitsville Township, public trustee meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers.

Newton Township Comprehensive Plan Committee, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Craig Beach Village Public Safety Committee, 6 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Senior Services Advisory Council, 4:30 p.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

Trumbull County Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., 1st floor patient waiting room, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.

Struthers City Council, special meeting, 5 p.m., council chambers, 6 Elm St.

Springfield Township trustees, special meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 9:30 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

