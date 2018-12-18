2 Schwebel's to close
AUSTINTOWN
Schwebel’s Baking Co. will close two of its outlet bakeries in January. The Austintown bakery, at 3800 Mahoning Ave., will close Jan. 25. The Warren bakery, at 1158 E. Market St., will close Jan. 19.
