2 Schwebel's to close


December 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Schwebel’s Baking Co. will close two of its outlet bakeries in January. The Austintown bakery, at 3800 Mahoning Ave., will close Jan. 25. The Warren bakery, at 1158 E. Market St., will close Jan. 19.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000