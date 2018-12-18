Teens arrested on complicity charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals arrested two teen girls Monday involving their suspected role in a March homicide.

Kaylee Farr, who was 14 at the time of the homicide but is now 15, was arrested at school in Austintown, while Alexus Lochrane, 17, was arrested at her home in Youngstown, a marshals spokesman said.

The two are charged with complicity to murder and aggravated robbery with a firearm specification in the death of Brandon Wareham, 18, said Capt. Brad Blackburn of the city police department.

Police said Wareham was shot and killed in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home on the West Side where he was selling marijuana. They would not say why the two are charged or why it took so long to charge them. Three men have been charged with Wareham’s death, but they have yet to be tried.