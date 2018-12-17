Youngstown State University fall commencement Grateful grads

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Nami Nagaoka proudly added to her graduation cap a square pattern of facial caricatures that represents 13 of the people she credits with helping her transition from someone who experienced culture shock about four years ago when first arriving in America to being able to wear the cap in the first place.

“Those are part of my family. They were always there for me,” recalled Nagaoka, referring to staff, students and others who she says helped her adjust to life at Youngstown State University and in the U.S.

The adjustments apparently paid dividends for Nagaoka, because she earned a degree in journalism from the university and was among the students to received degrees during YSU’s fall commencement Sunday afternoon in Beeghly Center.

While conducting months of extensive online research on colleges before leaving her native Japan, Nagaoka finally found and corresponded via email with Lynn Greene, former director of YSU’s English Language Institute. Despite a language barrier and other challenges, Greene gladly answered and addressed her questions and concerns, remembered Nagaoka, who worked three years for the university’s International Programs Office, as well as an intern for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

“I get emotional when I think of how [Greene] helped me,” continued Nagaoka, who has no immediate family in the Mahoning Valley. “YSU gave me lots of opportunities I couldn’t imagine before.”

Also thankful for a variety of higher-education opportunities, courtesy of YSU, is Michael Sebastian of Poland, a biology-sciences major who hopes to land a career in animal care.

“I’d like to be a zookeeper or work for a rescue sanctuary,” the 2014 Poland Seminary High School graduate said.

In a sense, Sebastian got an early priming for his career, because he also dressed as Pete the Penguin, the mascot for YSU football and basketball games. Regardless of whether the teams won or lost, assuming the role was a win-win for him simply because it “brought a lot of smiles to people,” especially children, he fondly recalled.

Pete the Penguin may not have undergone any type of growth, but being at YSU has allowed him to grow and develop as a person, said Sebastian, who advised people going through challenges to realize anything is possible for those who put forth the time and effort to be successful.

“It’s been a great experience and I’ve met great people. It’s just been a positive experience for me, and all of my professors were great,” said Nicole Kocsis, an accounting major, in summing up her assessment of her four years at YSU.

Kocsis, a 2013 Boardman High School grad, added her next major goal is to begin next month as a full-time staff accountant for Phantom Fireworks, where she’s an intern.

Delivering the commencement address was Dr. Marc S. Malandro, vice president of operations for science at the California-based Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The CZI lists as its primary mission building a more just and inclusive future largely by using technology to help solve challenges that include everything from reforming the criminal-justice system to preventing and eradicating diseases.

Malandro, who earned a master’s degree in biological sciences in 1991 from YSU, advised the grads to each make a significant difference in at least one person’s life, lead an entrepreneurial lifestyle and be daring yet humble.

Malandro recalled a biology professor who was highly influential in the course his life took, simply by taking an interest in him. That entailed in part suggesting Malandro continue a pursuit in biology and work as a lab assistant, he continued.

“I hope you have that one person, but more importantly, be that one person,” said Malandro, whose additional advice included maintaining hope as a guiding force, taking reasonable risks and listening carefully, which can lead to developing innovative ideas.

Making similar comments was YSU President Jim Tressel, who told the grads that their achievement puts them in a position to better themselves and their communities.

“As you set out from this place today, set your goals high and increase your excellence in everything you do,” said Tressel, who also asked veterans of all military branches to stand and be recognized.

Making additional remarks were Joseph L. Mosca, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Alexander M. Bonnette, who earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Bonnette advised his fellow grads to occasionally “slow down and appreciate the little things,” especially while in the midst of handling daily rigors.