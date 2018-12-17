UPDATE | UAW officials display letters for GM CEO

LORDSTOWN — Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Union Local 1112 at GM Lordstown will send out about 1,000 letters and drawings from local school children today to Mary Barra, GM CEO.

Among them will be letters like this from a seventh-grader at Hubbard Middle School: "I ... wish you guys would stay open because it's the holiday, and I don't want any kids to not get any presents for Christmas."

The letters are the thoughts of children regarding the news that the GM Lordstown assembly plant is due for closure in March, and there's been no promise that the plant will reopen. Closure would mean the end of about 1,600 jobs.

Green said about 20 schools have provided the union with about 5,000 letters and pictures from kids in kindergarten through Grade 12.

Green will send additional letters throughout the week.

The effort was part of the Drive it Home Ohio campaign to save the Lordstown plant.