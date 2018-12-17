TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Christine M. Patterson, 29, and Anthony D. Wilson, 32, both of Newton Falls.

Saphirra M. Wylie, 35, and Jeffrey D. Brocklebank, 35, both of Warren.

Paul C. Lucas Jr., 55, and Tammy L. Durkin, 50, both of Warren.

Sawanna L. Richey, 36, of Girard, and Chiesa L. Pierce, 36, of Warren.

Rocky L. Allen, 39, and Angel S. Groscope-Allen, 39, both of Warren.

Sara J. Heckman, 40, and Jeffrey A. McClellan, 35, both of Brookfield.

Randall S. Holcomb, 39, and Rachel N. Reese, 34, both of Warren.

Joshua A. Lucas, 29, of Hubbard, and Lauren A. Carnino, 29, of Hermitage, Pa.

Ryanne E. Fronzaglio, 23, and Tarin L. Brown Jr., 29, both of Warren.

Jill G. Weisse, 64, and Garry R. Kibler Sr., 63, both of Warren.

Calvin M. Mason Jr., 18, and Breanna J. Scharmer, 18, both of Niles.

Michael J. Crites, 19, of Warren, and Emily M. Shuttleworth, 19, of Kinsman.

Ryan R. Ellison, 31, and Brittany D. Burnett, 32, both of Warren.

Daniel L. Brainard III, 31, and Tabitha L. Torres, 30, both of Warren.

Dissolutions Asked

Wendy M. Maiorca and James T. Maiorca.

Lauren S. Soini and Mark Soini.

Adella I. Cottrill and Charles M. Cottrill.

Timothy M. Barnes and Catherine A. Barnes.

Dennis J. Day and Michele I. Brzoza.

Brittany N. Perricellia and Michael L. Perricellia.

Joshua J. Kerner and Elizabeth A. Kerner.

Divorces Asked

Kareem Ash Holloway v. Wayne D. Holloway.

Andrew J. Brooks v. Tracy L. Brooks.

Salvatore M. Adonetto Jr. v. Christina Adonetto.

Stacey Thomas v. Tracy Thomas.

Gino R. Touart v. Rebecca Touart.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert Byrne et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nathonial Rodgers et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rick Altamirano et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Paul J. Housel et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Debra L. Trice et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ronald L. Paden et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jim Scott et al, tax foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Michelle Savanya et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Matthew D. Jones et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Rishelle R. Draa et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Jack Finch Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Melissa R. Majewski et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert L. McCurdy et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jesse A. Beaver et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Lisa D. Bardol et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Michael T. Raub et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jelisa M. Edington, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark E. Davis Jr., foreclosure.

Sabrina A. Johnson v. Derek M. Bodo et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jeannette Kingsmill, other civil.

Jeffrey F. Hazy v. Jeffrey E. Gilliam et al, other civil.

Jim Plunkett Insurance Agency LLC v. Guy A. Schiavone Development Co. LLC, other civil.

City of Girard v. Michael R. O’Connell, other civil.

Paula J. Gorby et al v. Shirley J. Graves et al, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina v. Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Inc., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Bryan Polkow, other civil.

Suzanne M. Wallace v. Holly Niotti Soltesz, other civil.

Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Andrew Pecchio v. Nicole D. Blaha, other civil.

Ralph E. Ruhlman et al v. Brittany N. Duehn et al, other torts.

Lisa Klug v. George J. William Jr., other torts.

Candice M. Fox v. Tamekia M. Williamson, other torts.

Lori L. Clark v. Vista Center at the Ridge, other torts.

State v. 3 C Custom LLC, money (2).

State v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

State v. Zachary J. Binion, money.

State v. Keith A. Brown, money.

State v. Stephanie D. Brunstetter et al, money.

State v. Aardvark Contracting, money.

State v. Matthew R. Culp et al, money.

State v. Mark A. Gibbons, money.

State v. Mike Glass, money.

State v. Michele Guisler et al, money.

State v. Grace Woods Senior Living, money.

State v. Ronald W. Heinbaugh, money.

State v. Robert Hood, money (3).

State v. Beverly Howley, money.

State v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

State v. Higher Minds LLC, money.

State v. Josh R. Host, money.

State v. Mark B. Isler, money.

State v. Kalim Johnson, money.

State v. Jacob Lang, money (3).

State v. Rose M. Liptrot, money.

State v. Lady Bugs Unlimited LLC, money.

State v. Roxanne M. Markstellar, money.

State v. Richard Mocella, money (2).

State v. Daneisha Moore, money.

State v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

State v. Roger Motor Corp., money.

State v. Erica Olson, money.

State v. John C. Redmond, money.

State v. Timothy M. Riley, money.

State v. Charles B. Sawtelle, money.

State v. Qiana Shaw, money.

State v. Dana M. Sherwood et al, money.

State v. Simply Kleen LLC, money.

State v. Kelly C. Squires, money.

State v. Team Torres Transportation and Hauling LLC, money.

State v. Ernest Van Horn, money.

State v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

State v. Vienna Beverage Center Inc., money (6).

State v. Brian Wright, money.

Hillery O. Jeffers v. Don Gano Jr., money.

Sarah Cevetto et al to Pamela Harbin et al money,

Bank of America N.A. v. M. Zimmer, money.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Donald E. Hawkes, money.

State v. Unifund CCR LLC v. Sherri L. Harris, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriages

Anthony J. Colla, 37, of 9760 Abbington Drive, Canfield, and Candace D. Shaner, 34, of same.

John J. Dubec, 54, of 64 Prospect, Struthers, and Heidi A. Lesofsky, 50, of 400 Condit Drive, Hermitage, Pa.

Joseph H. Dickey, 36, of 116 Charles Ave., Boardman, and Julie L. Mayberry, 31, of same.

Joey A. Russo, 35, of 3375 Leffingwell Road, Canfield, and Michal E. Amedia, 33, of same.

Angel L. Pagan, 63, of 739 Coitsville Road, Campbell, and Susana Alvarado, 57, of same.

Eugene C. Weiss, 59, of 415 Whipple Ave., Campbell, and Belinda A. Vavlas, 50, of same.

Harley Owens, 88, of 33 Monette St., Apt. 74, Campbell, and Sarah L. Riley-Childs, 68, of 31 Tremble Ave., Apt. 206, Campbell.

Connor D. Sharp, 24, of 442 S. Raccoon Road, Apt. A16, Austintown, and Danielle E. Lough, 20, of 8687 Knauf Road, Canfield.

Michael R. Burkett, 35, of 166 Maywood Drive, Boardman, and Brandi E. Smolskis, 31, of same.

Arthur D. Jones, 39, of 639 Fairmont Ave., Youngstown, and Jamela M. Sanders, 32, of 355 W. Delason Ave., Youngstown.

Paul J. Savon, 34, of 467 Rhoda Ave., Youngstown, and Kira L. Demetruk, 35, of same.

Patrick F. Barbato, 68, of 7175 Oak Drive, Poland, and Bonita L. Trimble, 60, of same.

Abraham J. Marteney, 30, of 216 S. 15th St., Sebring, and Jenna E. Thomas, 33, of same.

Nicholas F. Golec, 27, of 465 Matthews Road, Boardman, and Jessica L. Black, 36, of same.

new complaints

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. David A. Jorge Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. J. Jason Stephens et al, foreclosure.

American Express National Bank v. Joann LaGuardia et al, complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joseph Cunning, complaint.

Yanitza Torres v. Cheryl Paglia et al, jury demand.

Karen Turner et al v. Kaitlynn Dailey et al, jury demand.

Amanda Roby et al v. The Progressive Corp., jury demand.

Kinshasa Taylor v. Kristina M. Clemons et al, jury demand.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Nicholas A. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Steven M. Cresanto Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Richard S. McCarthy v. Daniel J. McCarthy et al, complaint.

Johnny Robbins v. John Rydarowicz et al, other torts.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Kimberly Ayers et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown v. Shanice R. Caffey, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. John W. White et al, foreclosure.

TIAA FSB v. Jonie Foster et al, foreclosure.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. George D. Protain Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Robert Vaughn et al v. Michael S. Brown, jury demand.

H&W Investments Ltd. v. Bella Maria’s LLC et al, other civil.

Tracey L. Martin et al v. Shannon Velez, jury demand.

Christine E. Malloy v. Steve J. Ditommaso et al, complaint.

Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Jaio Persaud Jr. et al, complaint.

City of Youngstown v. Donald Bankston, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Thomas D. Maker et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Teodoro Cruz III et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. GLP LLC et al, foreclosure.

Elizabeth Cosgrove v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, jury demand.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Dierre L. Cospy II et al, foreclosure.

Tracy L. DeDominic v. Spice Mill Inc. et al, jury demand.

First National Acceptance Co. v. Kevin Nestor et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Charlotte Miner, complaint.

Destany E. Liston v. Dolores C. Venneri et al, other torts.

Betsy J. Booth v. Copeland Oaks Holding Co. et al, jury demand.

Annamarie L. Duda v. Raymond Repko, other torts.

Virginia Loboy v. Walmart Stores East L.P. et al, other torts.

Wendelle Diehl v. Westchester Square Apartments et al, jury demand.

McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota Supply Inc. v. Buckeye Central Supply Ltd., money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Linda Phillips, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Barbara L. Cody, complaint.

divorces

Carla Jo Cestone, of 7795 Cedar Park Drive, Canfield, v. Patrick B. Cestone Jr., of same, et al.

Casey L. Fiehler, of 2937 Redgate Lane, Youngstown, v. David A. Fiehler, of 2363 Birch Trace Drive, Youngstown.

Earl R. Minotti Jr., of 2008 Landsdowne Blvd, Youngstown, v. Diane M. Minotti, of 7226 Pinegrove Drive, Hubbard.

Gregorio R. Rodriguez, of 427 Wirt Blvd., Youngstown, v. Yajaira Rivera Latorre, 3700 NW 111th Place, Ocala, Fla.

Alejandria Salinas, of 427 Wirt Blvd., Youngstown, v. Luis A. Laboy, of HC 01 Pitahaya, Luquillo, Puerto Rico.

Rachel M. Zayas, of 10351 Lincoln Road, Canfield, v. Francisco Zayas III, of 10351 Lincoln Road, Canfield.

Tammy N. Feo-Garchar, of 239 Clingan Road, Struthers, v. Andrew J. Garchar, of same.

Jovan Lewis Sr., of 860 Compass West Drive, Austintown v. Lydia Lewis, 606 R. Pardieck Ave., Seymour, Ind.

Legal Separations

Richard A. Stuntz, of 5477 W. Webb Road, Youngstown, and Carrie Stuntz, of 180 W. Weisenheimer Road, Columbus.