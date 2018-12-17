Teen girls arrested for role in homicide

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals today arrested two teen girls for their role in a homicide in March.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested at school in Austintown while a 17-year-old girl was arrested at her home in Youngstown, a marshals spokesman said.

The two are both charged with complicity in the death of Brandon Wareham, 18, said Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Police said Wareham was shot and killed in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home on the West Side where he was selling marijuana.

Three men have been charged with Wareham’s death but they have yet to be tried.

The girls were taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center. Police would not disclose their names because they are juveniles.