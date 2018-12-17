Police say man shot and killed; no known suspects

COLUMBUS

Police said a man has been shot and killed in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police said Sunday that they found 20-year-old Duane Edward Penick Jr. Saturday night while responding to a reported shooting at the rear of a building in the city’s South Linden neighborhood.

The release said fire department paramedics pronounced Penick dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said there are no known suspects, and several possible motives are being explored as the investigation continues.

Grand jury declines to indict officers in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS

An Ohio grand jury declined to indict three police officers who fatally shot a driver during an attempted traffic stop in May.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said a grand jury this week heard evidence in the death of 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy and determined the Franklin Township officers involved did not act unlawfully.

Authorities say Deputy Jacob Heaberlin tried to stop an erratic driver in a pickup truck May 12. Bruffy crashed the truck near a gas station and fired a handgun at Heaberlin, hitting him in the abdomen. Heaberlin and two other responding officers returned fire.

Bruffy was declared dead at the scene. Heaberlin underwent surgery and spent 10 days recovering in the hospital.

County prosecutors present evidence in all fatal officer-involved shootings to grand juries for evaluation.

Police say man charged with theft from toy charity drive

AKRON

A man accused of volunteering for a toy charity drive and stealing more than $1,000 worth of donated toys has been charged with theft in Ohio.

An Akron Municipal Court judge set bond Saturday for 46-year-old Calvin Hunter at $10,000. Court records don’t show an attorney for the Akron man.

Akron police say Hunter turned himself in to authorities Friday after detectives signed a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Hunter signed up Dec. 10 to volunteer at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program at First Faith Development Corporation in Akron.

Investigators said Hunter was seen on surveillance video taking toys from a storage area that night.

Officials with First Faith Development Corp. said they have been receiving donations to help them replace the toys.

Some Ohio schools get shields in response to gun violence

MARYSVILLE

Some Ohio school districts are getting ballistic shields in attempts to better protect students and staff from violent attacks.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Union County school officials showed overwhelming interest when that county’s prosecutor asked them about supplying schools with the 10-pound shields.

Union County Prosecutor David Phillips said he spent $14,000 from his office’s drug seizure and forfeiture funds to purchase 20 shields for schools in the area northwest of Columbus.

Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Langhals said the shields will “provide an extra sense of safety and a little more confidence” at Marysville Exempted Village Schools, where he works. The district received 10 shields.

Kushner-linked firm targets richer areas in program for poor

WASHINGTON

A real-estate investment firm co-founded by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is betting big on the administration’s Opportunity Zone tax breaks but isn’t that interested in steering its investors to the poorest, most-downtrodden areas that the program seeks to revitalize.

New York-based Cadre, in which Kushner still holds at least a $25 million passive stake, made it clear to potential investors in recent marketing materials that it doesn’t plan to look for development deals in most of those zones because of their “unfavorable growth prospects.”

Instead, Cadre says it will target a “small subset” of zones in such cities as Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami where both populations and incomes are already set to rise faster than the national average.

Cadre is a high-profile example of how early investor interest in the program appears focused on the places that need it the least: zones that qualified for the tax breaks despite already drawing substantial investment or are undergoing obvious gentrification.

Among the examples of such zones is a swath of the Upper East Side of Manhattan that includes the top of Fifth Avenue’s Museum Mile, where three-bedroom apartments overlooking Central Park sell for $4 million.

Not into bingo, 84-year-old woman gets college degree

RICHARDSON, Texas

After raising five kids and retiring at age 77 from her secretarial job, Janet Fein couldn’t be blamed for finally relaxing, but that’s not her.

Fein, now 84, went back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor’s degree.

“I didn’t have anything to do in retirement, and I didn’t think that playing bingo was up to my speed,” said Fein, who majored in sociology because she felt it was “substantial.”

She said she enjoyed all the reading and writing papers. “With each class I already knew a lot, but then I also learned a lot. And that made me happy,” she said.

After fraud probe, new primary may replace GOP candidate

RALEIGH, N.C.

Legislation quickly passed by North Carolina’s lawmakers would prepare a path for Republicans to dump their nominee in a still-undecided U.S. House race marred with ballot fraud allegations.

“I think [legislators are] worried that Mark Harris might be damaged goods, and they want to have the opportunity to have a different Republican nominee,” said Carter Wrenn, a Republican operative and consultant to former U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms and others for more than 40 years. “That’s how I read those tea leaves.”

If the state elections board decides ballot irregularities or other problems cast the true outcome into doubt and force a redo, the legislation – if allowed to go into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper – would require new primary elections in the 9th Congressional District race, in addition to a new general election.

French city honors victims of Christmas market attack

PARIS

People filled a square in the French city of Strasbourg on Sunday to show respect and sympathy for the victims of last week’s shooting attack near a famous Christmas market as the death toll rose to five.

French authorities said a Polish man died in a Strasbourg hospital Sunday, one of a dozen people wounded in last Tuesday’s attack. Poland’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences Sunday on Twitter to his family.

According to the newspaper DNA, more than 1,000 people attended the memorial, which ended with a minute of applause and a rendition of France’s national anthem, “La Marseillaise.”

The hourlong ceremony took place in Kleber Square, not far from where a gunman opened fire Tuesday evening. Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries praised the city’s resilience in the face of hardship.

