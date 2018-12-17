Mathews BOE reaches tentative agreement with teachers' union
VIENNA
The Mathews Board of Education has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Mathews Education Association. The Mathews Board of Education cannot discuss the specifics of the agreement pending ratification. However, the board is confident both sides have arrived at an agreement that is in the best interest of students, staff and taxpayers, said Kate Keller, the board's public and community relations coordinator.
