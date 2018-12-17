Lordstown council gives 2nd reading to TJX enterprise zone deal

LORDSTOWN

Village council gave a second reading to the TJX/HomeGoods enterprise zone agreement tonight, but there was no discussion of it.

Council is expected to give the third and final reading at a special meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 and is likely to vote on whether to approve it or not, Mayor Arno Hill said after the meeting.

The agreement provides 75 percent tax abatement for 10 years on the increase in property taxes resulting from the project.

It is a $140 million to $170 million project that would bring about 1,000 jobs to a 1.2 million-square-foot logistics facility at 3640 Ellsworth Bailey Road.