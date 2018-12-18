Liberty trustees discuss water issues at meeting

LIBERTY — Trustee Jodi Stoyak announced at the trustees’ meeting that Gary Newbrough, Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer, contacted the county commissioners and requested they meet with Girard Mayor James Melfi to discuss the viability of the county buying out part of the city’s water system.

The county is interested in purchasing that portion of the system and supplying water to township residents at perhaps a lower rate.

Stoyak said tonight she hopes the water contract between Girard and Liberty can be amended before it expires in 2020 “to make our cost for water fair and equitable.”

