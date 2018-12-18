Help Network plans candlelight ceremony Wednesday


December 17, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Cathy Grizinski, Help Network associate director, says it can be healing for those dealing with the loss of a loved one during the holidays to recognize that person.

For those who lost a loved one from suicide, there will be a candlelight ceremony during the Help Network’s Survivors of Suicide monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road. Anyone grieving that kind of loss is welcomed.

Group members meet on the third Wednesday of every month to support one another, but the candlelight ceremony is a special way the support group pays tribute to loved ones during the holiday season.

