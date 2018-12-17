Guilty plea to come in case of Liberty neighbor's death

WARREN

Sean Clemens, who admitted to investigators that he killed his neighbor, Jane Larue Brown April 24, 2017, in her Church Hill Hubbard Road home in Liberty, will apparently enter a guilty plea this Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

It is not known what charges he will plead guilty to.

Clemens, 34, told a detective, “I just ruined my life all over some [expletive] Xanax."

Clemens said he took 10 Xanax pills the night before and could barely remember what happened. When police asked why he did it, he wailed that he didn’t know, and repeatedly asked them to take him to jail.

If Clemens goes to trial and is convicted of aggravated murder and certain specifications, he could get the death penalty.

For him to enter a guilty plea probably means prosecutors are willing to allow him to plead guilty to something that does not include the death penalty.

Chris Becker and Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutors, said they cannot comment on the case until after the hearing, which will be 9 a.m. in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.