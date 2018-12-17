METROSFlbdigest || Annual Christmas dinner

Christmas dinner

youngstown

The Youngstown Community Food Center Inc. and Gleaners Food Bank will host its 30th annual Christmas dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Patrick Church hall, 1420 Oak Hill Ave.

A complete traditional holiday meal will be provided to at least 250 people. Additionally, toys will be given to children, gifts to the elderly and warm winter clothing and fruit baskets for all. All forms of donations, which are tax deductible, are being accepted.

Checks should be made payable to Yo. Comm. Food Center & Gleaners Food Bank, 3587 Boardman, OH 44513. For information on how to donate items, call 330-746-8436.

Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Annual meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP), 1325 Fifth Ave., invites the community to attend the annual community-engagement meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

The meeting will focus on feedback to improve MYCAP services to better meet the needs of the community. Attendees also will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Giant Eagle gift card. Call 330-747-7921 for information or to reserve a seat.

Canfield Fair meeting

CANFIELD

The Canfield Fair exhibitors’ meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Exhibitors interested in voicing their opinions on the categories should attend. The antique equipment exhibitors will meet in the Maintenance Building (No. 18); the arts and crafts department will meet in the Administration Building (No. 20); the horse and pony exhibitors will meet in the Commercial Building (No. 22); and all other departments will meet in the Colonial Inn (No. 19).

Agenda

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., Suite 202, Youngstown.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Struthers Public Records Commission, 3 p.m., caucus room, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Poland Village Council, caucus at 7 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Craig Beach Council Judicial Committee, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., Niles Intermediate School, 120 E. Margaret St.

Lowellville school board, executive board meeting, 7 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Youngstown school board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., community room, Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, finance committee meeting, 1 p.m., 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Trumbull County commissioners, 1 p.m., commissioners’ hearing room, fifth floor, administration building, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

