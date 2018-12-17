Boardman police seek information on Dairy Queen robbery

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Dairy Queen on Market Street Sunday around 7 p.m.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with a goatee wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes jacket and a red stocking cap. Police said the suspect showed a knife while ordering, pulled out a note and grabbed $54 from the cash register.

He then fled the store. No arrests have been made.

Boardman Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department at 330-726-4150.