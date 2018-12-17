Births


December 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Amber Francis, Lowellville, girl, Dec. 15.

Katherine and Dante Chick, Canfield, boy, Dec. 15.

Emily and Craig Rodik, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 15.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Juliann Golembowski and Jeremy Cottrill, Champion, boy, Dec. 7.

Brittany and Darren Capron, Newton Falls, boy, Dec. 9.

Tori and Larry Lake, Warren, boy, Dec. 9.

Megan and Shawn McFadden, Warren, girl, Dec. 12.

Brooke Mighell and Logan Moore, Niles, girl, Dec. 12.

Melinda and Bogdan Djoric, Warren, boy, Dec. 12.

Tkeyah Crosby and Orin Wilder, Warren, boy, Dec. 12.

Hannah Harris and Cory Rounds, Leavittsburg, boy, Dec. 13.

Melanie Huncherick, Warren, girl, Dec. 13.

Jill and Brian Hodor, Cortland, boy, Dec. 15.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000