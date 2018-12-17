Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Amber Francis, Lowellville, girl, Dec. 15.
Katherine and Dante Chick, Canfield, boy, Dec. 15.
Emily and Craig Rodik, Youngstown, boy, Dec. 15.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Juliann Golembowski and Jeremy Cottrill, Champion, boy, Dec. 7.
Brittany and Darren Capron, Newton Falls, boy, Dec. 9.
Tori and Larry Lake, Warren, boy, Dec. 9.
Megan and Shawn McFadden, Warren, girl, Dec. 12.
Brooke Mighell and Logan Moore, Niles, girl, Dec. 12.
Melinda and Bogdan Djoric, Warren, boy, Dec. 12.
Tkeyah Crosby and Orin Wilder, Warren, boy, Dec. 12.
Hannah Harris and Cory Rounds, Leavittsburg, boy, Dec. 13.
Melanie Huncherick, Warren, girl, Dec. 13.
Jill and Brian Hodor, Cortland, boy, Dec. 15.
