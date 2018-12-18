Austintown schoolchildren host Christmas concert

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Elementary first-graders on Monday morning hosted their first Christmas choir concert.

It was the first of a three-day series of choir concerts. The other concerts will be from 9:15 to 10 a.m. today and Wednesday. It is open to parents and one special person per child.

“We decided since we are not able to have a Christmas choir concert to try to do something special for parents to come in and see,” said first-grade teacher Amy Brungard.

Students sang Christmas songs and had speaking parts in between.

“It’s a good experience for them to speak and perform,” Brungard said.

And it was all in light of the holiday season.

“It’s to celebrate the Christmas season coming and have some fun while they’re doing it,” Brungard explained. “They did a good job and everyone had a great time.”

In addition to the musical experience, students got to share a cookie with their parents and special guests.

This year’s events are a little different than years past which included an in-house concert with no special guests.

“This year we decided to make it more and let parents be involved,” Brungard said.

For her, the events are special.

“I’ve always loved music, so I really enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the kids enjoy it. I just love it.”