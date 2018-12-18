Austintown first-graders host Christmas concert


December 17, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Elementary first-graders on Monday today hosted their first Christmas choir concert.

It was the first of a three-day series of choir concerts. The other concerts will be from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It is open to parents and one special person per child.

“We decided since we are not able to have a Christmas choir concert to try to do something special for parents to come in and see,” said first-grade teacher Amy Brungard.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

