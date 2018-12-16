TRUMBULL, COLUMBIANA COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

American Express National Bank v. Kaye Yanni, money.

Juanita Duvall et al v. Clyde Hughes, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tonya Landsberger, money.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Brad Clark, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Amy West et al, money.

H&M Development v. Columbus-McKinnon, money.

DIVORCES ASKEd

Jennifer Thomas, 138 Ohio Ave., Salem, v. Richard Thomas, 625 E. Sixth St., Salem.

divorces granted

Brandon Good v. Jacquelyn Good.

Nikki Lilly v. Matthew Lilly.

Kevin Secka v. Michelle Secka.

dissolutions asked

Kasey Hudson, 5800 Bye Road, East Palestine, and Jason Hudson, 46448 Carter Road, New Waterford.

Warner Hale, 5178 W. Garfield Road, Salem, and Kathleen Hale, 160 Chestnut St., Lisbon.

Alyssha Hoberek, 942 Princeton Ave., East Liverpool, and Joseph Bredeck, 16115 state Route 170, East Liverpool.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Brenda Hanna and Steven Hanna.

Carol Kulka and George Kulka.

Angela Rambo and Scott Rambo.

Marrisa Bragg and Alexis Bragg.

Justin Miller and Jessica Miller.

Michael Powell and Cindy Powell.

Lisa Toner and James Renner.

Jeremiah Frantz and Lindsay Frantz.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. William P. Bingham et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Shawn Wolfe et al, foreclosure.

Home Investment Fund II LP v. James E. Bailey et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Stacy R. Horn et al, foreclosure.

Ronald Yobe et al v. Richard M. Winslow et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jarod V. Haines, other civil.

Ally Bank v. Tiffany Chappell, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. v. Homeworth Pantry LLC et al, other civil.

Snap On Credit v. Orval Pyatt, dismissed.

Sky Bank v. Floyd J. Hiland et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. James H. Little, dismissed.

HSBC Mortgage Services Inc. v. Garry S. Jones et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Paula R. Martin et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael A. Mazzella et al, dismissed.

Fifth Third Bank v. Lanell E. Smith, dismissed.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Avery J. Danage Sr. et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank v. Valerie M. Forte et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Arthur Fisher et al, dismissed.

Private Capital Group LLC v. James R. Cravalho et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Tracey A. Bernard et al, dismissed.

Lasalle Bank National Assoc. v. Angel L. Gore et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. John D. Priolette et al, dismissed.

Citifinancial Inc. v. Delbert Defrance et al, dismissed.

American General Financial Inc. v. Bobbie Jo Clifford et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. James G. Evans III et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Michael L. Weddell et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vonvittersan Lecopla USA LLC Delaware Corp. et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank v. Carol L. Willrich et al, dismissed.

US Bank N.A. v. Unknown Heirs et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Renza Hughley et al, dismissed.

Arthur G. Lapping D.O. v. Cecilia McQueen et al, dismissed.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mark J. Sydlowski et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Michael A. Foreback et al, dismissed.

Home Savings and Loan Co. of Youngstown v. Alice M. Snyder et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Thomas R. Radabaugh et al, dismissed.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Joanne Marvin et al, dismissed.

BAC Home Loans Servicing LP et al v. Ronald W. Freel et al, dismissed.

Marilyn Capizzano et al v. William J. Kerfoot et al, dismissed.

Associated School Employees Credit Union v. John C. Deemer et al, dismissed.

Wilmington Trust Co. v. St. John Church of God in Christ et al, dismissed.

Dennis Watkins v. Anthony Cioffi Jr., dismissed.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Linda M. Kordes et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Michael C. Lapmardo et al, dismissed.

NPB Mortgage LLC et al v. Noah R. Mullet et al, dismissed.

Steve J. Barto et al v. Boardman Home Inspection Inc. et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Edward E. Kins et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Michael A. Kresevich et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Denise Robinson et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Mark C. Briggs, dismissed.

State v. Lajuna Brown, sentenced.

State v. Melissa A. Mack, sentenced.

State v. Tony Middleton, sentenced.

John J. Choppa III v. Rebecca L. Bretz et al, settled.

Roy J. White III et al v. Kathryn L. Brenner et al, settled.

Kimberly J. Kreidler v. Anna M. Cervone et al, settled.

Donald G. Kellett et al v. Speed Trans LLC et al, settled.

Shauntiaonia Johnson v. Amanda J. Byler et al, settled.

Leea Coryea v. Michael W. Anthony, dismissed.

Jessica Starcher v. Kyle Boyd et al, dismissed.

Estate of Douglas Wise v. Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital Inc. et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ben N. Troyer et al, dismissed.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Michael Hyland et al, dismissed.

domestic cases dismissed

Roderick Lewis v. Kayla C. Farmer Lewis, dismissed.

divorces granted

Robert Owens v. Ebony S. Buckhannon.

Stacey Barnes v. Chase T. Barnes.

Dissolutions granted

Mallory Oxley and Matthew Oxley.

Joseph Delzotti and Sheryl L. Delzotti.

Michele Garman and Thomas R. Garman.

Shirley H. Seidita and Richard A. Seidita.

Denise L. Fusco and Christopher M. Fusco.