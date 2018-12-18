Scholarships awarded

VIENNA

The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania continued its tradition of awarding college scholarships to aspiring construction professionals in the region.

The association this year awarded five scholarships to these Youngstown State University students, all of whom are studying civil and construction engineering technology: Keshawn Jones, Joe Kolesar, Collin Pope, Kara Weeks and Haleigh Combs.

Since 1971, the association has awarded $181,210 in scholarships.

The association represents about 150 contractors and affiliated construction industry services members from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania.