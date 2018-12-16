Railroad artifacts tell story of how trains built Atlanta

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA

A newly restored steam locomotive known for chasing a stolen train in the American Civil War is helping to tell the story of how railroads fueled Atlanta’s growth since its earliest days.

The Atlanta History Center is using many railroad artifacts, a new exhibit hall and actors playing the roles of historic railroad figures to show how railroads forged Atlanta into one of the South’s most important transportation and business hubs.

The newly restored 1856 locomotive “Texas” is paired with the Zero Mile Post, which marked the terminus of the Western & Atlantic Railroad and Atlanta’s epicenter. The 800-pound marker was recently moved from downtown Atlanta to the history center in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.

“Locomotion: Railroads and the Making of Atlanta” opened this month. It aims to tell the story of Atlanta – and how railroads shaped the future life of the city and the region, said Sheffield Hale, the history center’s president and CEO.

“This locomotive, particularly when paired with the Zero Mile Post, is our origin story,” Hale said. “This is why we’re here.”

The locomotive is lit up at night and can be seen from the nearby sidewalk and street through expansive windows – part of Hale’s broader vision to connect the history center with the surrounding community and make it more accessible and inviting.

The Texas itself has been designed with stairs, so visitors can climb into it, touch it and see firsthand how it a steam locomotive worked.