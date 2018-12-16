Police: Man charged with theft from toy charity drive

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of volunteering for a toy charity drive and stealing more than $1,000 worth of donated toys has been charged with theft in Ohio.

An Akron Municipal Court judge set bond Saturday for 46-year-old Calvin Hunter at $10,000. Court records don't show an attorney for the Akron man.

Akron police say Hunter turned himself in to authorities Friday after detectives signed a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Hunter signed up Dec. 10 to volunteer at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots program at First Faith Development Corporation in Akron.

Investigators say Hunter was seen on surveillance video taking toys from a storage area that night.

Officials with First Faith Development Corp. say they have been receiving donations to help them replace the toys.