COLUMBIANA

Das Dutch Village Event Center, a banquet center located in the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, state Route 14, announced it will host a New Year’s Eve event called Big Band New Year’s Eve.

The event begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and includes a steak-and-seafood dinner, a live performance by Frank Sinatra tribute artist Michael Sonata and dancing to Dave Banks 12-piece orchestra.

The venue will serve free “mocktails” and will have a live stream from Times Square. There will also be a midnight buffet.

The event is geared toward people of all ages. The cost is $75 per person.

Visit DasDutchVillage.com or call 330-482-5050 for reservations.