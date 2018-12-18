MVYP opportunity

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ December volunteer opportunity will take place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown holiday party, 2105 Oak Hill Ave., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Volunteers must submit an application for a background check, available at http://files.constantcontact.com/748299a6001/c08062d6-35b8-4b04-a8f3-2b58429d02cc.pdf, at least 24 hours before the event if they have not volunteered there before.

Send applications and RSVP to rsaborse@bgcy.org.