MILESTONES || Dr. Darrell Grace and Dionne Dowdy honored

Dr. Darrell L. Grace was recently awarded the degree of Fellow from the American College of Osteopathic Internists at a convocation ceremony in Orlando, Fla. The award was in recognition of her significant achievements in osteopathic medicine and service to the community.

Dr. Grace is a graduate of Youngstown State University with an associate degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in health science. She completed medical school at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Grace also completed a one-year health policy fellowship from the New York Institute of Technology and Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

In 2016, the A.T. Still University awarded Dr. Grace an honorary doctorate in humane letters.

She practices as a hospitalist at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Her activities include volunteering in free clinics, providing for the medical needs of the homeless and providing her time as a mentor and coach for young people who are pursuing higher education in medical fields.

She is the daughter of Robinette Burnette and the late Alonzo “Teddy” Jackson. She and her husband, Charles Grace, are members of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Struthers.

Dionne Dowdy, executive director of United Returning Citizens of Youngstown, has been named incoming president of Community Legal Aid Services, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services to low-income residents in Northeast and Central Ohio, including Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The organization also named Atty. Joseph Ferrise of Akron; Athena Gough of Akron, a business development professional; and Atty. Erin Palmer of Hudson, chief financial officer and in-house legal counsel for the Leppo Group Inc. in Kent, to the organization’s board of trustees.

Dowdy also serves Youngstown’s Taft Promise Neighborhood as an Americorps VISTA member and has been a Legal Aid board member the past year.

