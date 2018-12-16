Lottery stocking stuffers not for kids

Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services reminds parents and other caring adults that lottery, scratch-off tickets and gambling games are not appropriate stocking stuffers for children under 18.

The holiday season is welcomed as a time for bringing family and friends together for traditional meals, games and giving to others.

But, according to Ohio MHAS officials, young people report that their first gambling experiences occur about age 9-11.

The Ohio Healthy Youth Environments Survey suggested that nearly 15 percent of seventh- to 12th-graders had gambled money or personal items in the past 12 months. Further, 3.4 percent of a sample survey of these youth reported that they felt bad about the amount they bet or what happened when they bet.

Based on studies of adults with gambling problems, the earlier a person begins gambling, the greater the likelihood of developing a problem with gambling, according to the survey.

Ohio MHAS has joined the national Association of Problem Gambling Service Administrators, the National Council on Problem Gambling and dozens of other organizations from around the country in a campaign to stop lottery tickets from being given as gifts to children.

Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, Ohio MHAS chief of Problem Gambling Services, explained.

“Studies tell us that when children and teenagers are exposed to addictive substances – like alcohol or drugs, or to addictive behaviors – like gambling and viewing pornography – this can lead to dependence and addiction as a person reaches adulthood.”

“We should talk to our children and grandchildren about gambling and its possible impact on their lives, and we can avoid giving gambling games to those too young to legally play them,” said Frohnapfel-Hasson.

Individuals and families experiencing problem gambling issues can call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966. The jhelpline is a confidential access point for those seeking assistance. For more resources, visit www.beforeyoubet.org.

For free local help for gambling addiction contact Meridian Healthcare at 330-797-0070 or go to http://www.meridianhealthcare.net/recovery/what-we-treat/problem-gambling/.