German museum takes historical look at ornaments

BERLIN

The German Historical Museum has opened an exhibit in Berlin chronicling how Christmas tree ornaments since the 19th century have reflected the times, from traditional baubles to swastikas and other Nazi emblems promoted under Adolf Hitler.

The exhibition titled “Angel, Swastika, Dome of the Rock: Christmas Tree Decorations from the 19th Century Until Today” opened recently and runs through March 3.

The museum says the modest one-room exhibit looks at the ornaments as objects of popular culture, “both banal and beautiful.”

In Germany, “the Nazi regime politically appropriated the illuminated Christmas tree” and sought to supplant Christian symbols with its own, seeking to promote the idea of a “Nordic Yule festival” instead of traditional Christmas.

The exhibit also looks at World War I and communist East German traditions, among others.

Miss. zoo now accommodates those with sensory needs

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A zoo in Mississippi now provides equipment such as fidget tools and noise-canceling headphones to visitors with sensory needs.

The Hattiesburg American reports the Hattiesburg Zoo is the state’s first visitor attraction to offer certified accommodations for guests who have post-traumatic stress disorder or other sensory processing conditions. The zoo was certified through KultureCity, a Birmingham, Ala.-based group that works on behalf of children with autism and provided the zoo’s special equipment.

The zoo hosted an event recently to reveal its new accommodations. It offered quiet train rides and animal encounters, reduced exhibit sound volume and other sensory activities. The executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Rick Taylor, says this will allow more people to comfortably experience the zoo.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum plans for renovation

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is being prepped for a multimillion- dollar overhaul that could include adding a 3D theater, racing simulators and other interactive displays for racing fans.

Museum officials hope the renovation will make the facility more engaging and better equipped to tell stories about the area, The Indianapolis Business Journal reported .

Details of the project are still in the early stages, but preliminary plans call for the addition of two wings and a partial third floor.

Exhibit features empowered women’s footwear, clothing

ITHACA, N.Y.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes were made for walking over all her New York City congressional district.

Now, the campaign footwear worn by the youngest woman ever elected to Congress are part of an exhibit chronicling how women use fashion for empowerment in endeavors such as politics and civil rights.

The Cornell Costume and Textile Collection at Cornell University recently launched an exhibition titled “Women Empowered: Fashions from the Frontline.”

Among the exhibit’s other highlights are collars from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a 1954 Cornell graduate; a labor union cap from a campaign led by Corretta Scott King in 1969, and a skirt suit worn by Janet Reno, a 1960 Cornell grad and the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General.

The exhibit runs through March 31.

Associated Press