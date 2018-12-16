BUSINESS DIGEST || Builders Assoc. scholarships awarded

Gas export capacity

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that U.S. liquefied natural gas export capacity will more than double by the end of 2019, according to a recent release.

EIA projects U.S. export capacity will reach 8.9 billion cubic feet per day by the end of next year, the third largest in the world behind Australia and Qatar.

Currently, U.S. export capacity for liquefied natural gas is 3.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to EIA. EIA estimates the U.S. will end the year at 4.9 billion cubic feet per day.

Scholarships awarded

VIENNA

The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania continued its tradition of awarding college scholarships to aspiring construction professionals in the region.

The association this year awarded five scholarships to these Youngstown State University students, all of whom are studying civil and construction engineering technology: Keshawn Jones, Joe Kolesar, Collin Pope, Kara Weeks and Haleigh Combs.

Since 1971, the association has awarded $181,210 in scholarships.

The association represents about 150 contractors and affiliated construction industry services members from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania.

New Year’s Eve event

COLUMBIANA

Das Dutch Village Event Center, a banquet center located in the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, state Route 14, announced it will host a New Year’s Eve event called Big Band New Year’s Eve.

The event begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and includes a steak-and-seafood dinner, a live performance by Frank Sinatra tribute artist Michael Sonata and dancing to Dave Banks 12-piece orchestra.

The venue will serve free “mocktails” and will have a live stream from Times Square. There will also be a midnight buffet.

The event is geared toward people of all ages. The cost is $75 per person.

Visit DasDutchVillage.com or call 330-482-5050 for reservations.

MVYP opportunity

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ December volunteer opportunity will take place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown holiday party, 2105 Oak Hill Ave., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Volunteers must submit an application for a background check, available at http://files.constantcontact.com/748299a6001/c08062d6-35b8-4b04-a8f3-2b58429d02cc.pdf, at least 24 hours before the event if they have not volunteered there before.

Send applications and RSVP to rsaborse@bgcy.org.

Crude oil exports

WASHINGTON

During the week ending Nov. 30, the United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA reports that is the first time the U.S. has been a net exporter of these products going back to 1991.

During the week of Nov. 24-30, the U.S. exported an estimated record 3.2 million barrels per day of crude oil and an estimated 5.8 million barrels per day of petroleum products.

Staff/wire reports