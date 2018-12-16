METRO DIGEST || Elderly woman dies after Howland crash

Dies after crash

HOWLAND

A Warren woman, Marilyn E. Oyer, 84, died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital about 12 hours after suffering injuries at about 1 p.m. Friday in a one-car crash on East Market Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post reported that Oyer was traveling west on East Market when her vehicle went off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole, rolled over, hit a traffic sign and a second utility pole before coming to rest.

Troopers investigating the crash said front and side air bags deployed and the driver’s seat belt was in use at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the OSHP reported.

Drug, alcohol support

HUBBARD

The city’s Transformation Team CARE Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hubbard Senior Center at 220 W. Liberty St. aims to offer support and education to families with loved ones afflicted by alcohol or drug dependence. Representatives of Alcoholics Anonymous and Nar-Anon groups will be available at the event. For questions, contact 330-534-3090 or 330-531-1897.

Toy giveaway for kids

YOUNGSTOWN

The East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will have a toy giveaway from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday for children from 2 to 12 years old with ID.

Kwanzaa speaker

YOUNGSTOWN

Ode Aduma, reporter and TV personality for WKBN-27 First News for 34 years, is the speaker for a Kwanzaa program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Branch library, 430 Early Road.

Kwanzaa is a celebration that honors African heritage in black American culture and is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Aduma, 75, was born in New York and came to Youngstown when he was 9. Before beginning his broadcast journalism career, he was a fashion artist for the former Strouss’ Department Store downtown. He retired in 2005.

VA Butler town hall

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The VA Butler Health Care System, 1750 New Butler Road Suite C, will host a town-hall meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawrence County VA Outpatient Clinic to provide updates on topics such as access, budget, performance and current VA Butler events and provide feedback on operations. Staff will be on hand to listen to veterans and their families and answer questions. The meeting also will be an opportunity for those attending to meet the new director Jon Lasell.

Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Wednesday for publication on Saturday. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; fax to 330-747-6712; or email to news@vindy.com.

Agenda Monday

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., Howland Glen Primary School, 8000 Bridle Lane NE.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, special meetings, 3:30 and 4 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.

MCBDD, ethics committee meeting, 4:45 p.m., board meeting, 5 p.m., 153 Javit Court, Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Board of Directors, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Girard Civil Service Commission, special meeting, 4 p.m., conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, personnel committee meeting, 4 p.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

