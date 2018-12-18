Crude oil exports


December 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WASHINGTON

During the week ending Nov. 30, the United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA reports that is the first time the U.S. has been a net exporter of these products going back to 1991.

During the week of Nov. 24-30, the U.S. exported an estimated record 3.2 million barrels per day of crude oil and an estimated 5.8 million barrels per day of petroleum products.

Staff/wire reports

