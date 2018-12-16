Cities receive $9.9M for river restoration efforts


December 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

LORAIN

Three northern Ohio cities have received nearly $10 million for a river restoration project.

The state Department of Natural Resources requested the state Controlling Board issue $9.9 million for the cities of Lorain and Conneaut along with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

Lorain received $4 million to build the Black River Dredge Reuse Facility to recycle sediment dredged from the river.

Another $4 million went to Conneaut for the Conneaut Creek Dredge Material Facility. Officials plan to use recycled sediment for capping a brownfield site and other projects.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority plans to spend $1.9 million to upgrade its disposal dike, expanding its capacity by 1 million more cubic yards.

