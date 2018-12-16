Christmas celebration with food, toy giveaway planned

Youngstown | The Youngstown Community Food Center Inc. and Gleaners Food Bank will host its 30th annual Christmas dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Patrick Church hall, 1420 Oak Hill Ave.

A complete traditional holiday meal will be provided to at least 250 people. Additionally, toys will be given to children, gifts to the elderly and warm winter clothing and fruit baskets for all. All forms of donations, which are tax deductible, are being accepted.

Checks should be made payable to Yo. Comm. Food Center & Gleaners Food Bank, 3587 Boardman, OH 44513. For information on how to donate items, call 330-746-8436.