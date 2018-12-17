Canfield Fair meeting scheduled


December 16, 2018 at 8:36p.m.

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Canfield Fair exhibitors’ meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Exhibitors interested in voicing their opinions on the categories should attend. The antique equipment exhibitors will meet in the Maintenance Building (No. 18); the arts and crafts department will meet in the Administration Building (No. 20); the horse and pony exhibitors will meet in the Commercial Building (No. 22); and all other departments will meet in the Colonial Inn (No. 19).

