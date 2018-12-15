Robinwood Lane’s mitten tree tradition is more than 14 years old

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Instead of orna- ments, the Christmas tree at the entrance of Robinwood Lane Elementary is adorned with colorful mittens, gloves, hats and scarves.

This year, the tree is so full that donations have collected underneath the tree as well.

Each year, in conjunction with a food drive, students donate cold weather gear for children in need. Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley collects the food donated, and the cold weather gear will be donated to the Salvation Army. Some will be kept at Robinwood Lane for its students.

Robinwood Lane started the mitten tree tradition before Don Robinson’s tenure as principal, which began 14 years ago.

“For kids, the season is a lot about getting, but we make sure it’s also about giving,” said Robinson.

Participating students may be young, but they understand the importance of the project.

“It’s for kids that don’t have homes,” said Trista Rowe, a third grader.

“If they’re out there cold, maybe they just got into a new home and they don’t have a heater. They have stuff to keep them warm,” Ryan Rieter added.

Ryan said that his third- grade friends may not talk about the project but, “I guarantee you everyone in the school cares about it.”

Though Robinson will retire this year, he expects the tradition to continue.

“Hopefully it will last a long time after I’m gone,” Robinson said.