Vienna trustees express concerns

WARREN

Vienna Township Trustees Phil Peg and Heidi Brown told Trumbull County commissioners this week their concerns about limits to development that will occur in the township as a joint land-use study for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station proceeds.

The Matrix Design Group has made recommendations to the community for the best growth to allow near the reserve station to preserve the station’s mission.

Matrix says limits will be needed in several township areas, including 2 miles of state Route 193 from south of Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to King-Graves Road.

A new township comprehensive plan would be written that will detail new restrictions. Pegg said he supports the mission of the station, but doesn’t know yet whether he will support all the restrictions.

Car hits utility pole

HOWLAND

One person was transported to the hospital after a car ran into a utility pole Friday on East Market Street near Darlington Road.

According to Trumbull Dispatch, the car flipped over multiple times before stopping, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Officials say an individual was trapped inside for some time before being removed. That person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not known at press time. Ohio Edison was called to the scene, as the light pole belongs to them.

The road was closed for several hours because of the accident.

Giveaway at Conroy’s

YOUNGSTOWN

The ICU Block Watch will host a coat, hat and glove giveaway with free chili from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Conroy’s Party Shop, 3518 South Ave. For information, call Victoria Allen at 330-360-8460.

Austism grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley will present the Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini Grant from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at its Holiday Autism Family Gift Presentation and Bowling Party at Mahoning Valley Lanes, 2617 Mahoning Ave.

Four Valley families were selected from numerous applicants. Gifts include iPads to be used as communication devices and a three-wheeled adult bicycle. This year, the Mike Hull fund focused on the greatest need, which was giving iPads to autistic individuals who are nonverbal.

In 2014, Melissa Kalaman and her family created the grant with proceeds from the annual Mike Hull Memorial Poker Run for Autism held each summer. Motorcyclists take part in the ride and the basket auction that follows in honor of Hull, who has a granddaughter on the autism spectrum.

Christmas carnival

YOUNGSTOWN

Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries, 211 Redondo Road, will host a Christmas carnival and giveaway from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today for the children in Youngstown.

The program is full of songs, games and the story of Jesus’ birth. Each child will receive a gift and winter clothing at the end of the program. Mothers are invited to attend a women’s tea while children participate. The program is free.

Eating-disorder group

HERMITAGE, PA.

Applying New Attitudes and Direction National Eating Disorder Association will host its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. today in the Founder’s Room at Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road.

‘Shop with Cop’ is set

LIBERTY

Liberty Fraternal Order of Police No. 65 and members of the township police department will have the annual “Shop with a Cop” event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road.