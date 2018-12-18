US retail sales rose 0.2% in Nov., helped by holiday boost

WASHINGTON

U.S. retail sales increased a slight 0.2 percent in November, as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.

Excluding gas, however, the Commerce Department said Friday that last month’s retail sales rose a healthy 0.5 percent in a positive sign for economic growth.

Retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3 percent so far this year. In November, nonstore retail sales – a category that includes Internet brands such as Amazon – jumped 2.3 percent. Furniture stores, electronics stores and health stores also enjoyed a solid bump as the holiday shopping season went into full swing.