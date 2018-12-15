Ursuline Sister Scholars party set Monday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Beatitude House Ursuline Sister Scholars holiday party and scholarship presentation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane. Three scholarships will be presented at noon.

Ursuline Sisters Scholars is a Beatitude House program sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. The program’s goal is to break the cycle of poverty through post-secondary education. Students in the program come from low-income families and are in many cases a first-generation college student.

The afternoon will be a celebration of what the scholars have accomplished, and three program participants will be presented with scholarships for the 2019 school year. The three scholarships are: The Comerford Fund for Scholars, $1,000; The Mary Grace Fund for Scholars, $1,000; and The Ursuline Sisters Fund for Scholars, $500. Scholarship winners will be announced at the event.