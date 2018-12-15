Judge strikes down Hoerig letters

Staff report

WARREN

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court did not wait long to strike a letter written by murder defendant Claudia Hoerig from public access in court records.

During a hearing Thursday, the judge said he would rule in the next day or two on whether to strike two handwritten letters, which were filed in her case Monday.

But later Thursday, he entered a judgment entry striking the letters and ordering that Hoerig, 54, not be allowed to file any additional letters without the signature and consent of her attorneys.

Hoerig has been submitting letters to federal judges and Judge Logan that rail against prosecutors, other attorneys, even U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and the television show “48 Hours.” The Monday letter accuses government officials of kidnapping her from Brazil to return her to the United States.

Hoerig goes on trial Jan. 14 for the 2007 shooting death of her husband, Karl, in their Newton Falls home.