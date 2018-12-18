Toy donations needed

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming announced it is collecting toy donations at its race course from 1 to 3 p.m. today.

As part of the Help Us, Help Others event, you can donate a new, unopened toy and draw for a $5 to $25 betting coupon to be used on any live race that day.

Donated items will be given to the Ohio HBPA Chaplaincy Program at Mahoning Valley Race Course. The organization serves horsemen and the horse-racing industry. The toys will be used for the chaplain’s holiday party for children.

“We are happy to give back to the community, especially around this time of year when we have the opportunity to make the holiday season special for local children in need,” said Mark Loewe, vice president of racing operations.

The donation box will be in the upper racing area located next to Harlan’s Holiday concession stand.