Suspect surrenders in Home Depot thefts

BOARDMAN

A township man surrendered to police Thursday on 18 charges of theft from Home Depot, according to reports.

An employee told police Steven Woolley, 52, has been stealing merchandise from the store since June 10. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $2,250.60.

Based on an agreement with Woolley’s attorney, he was released on summons pending his Tuesday appearance in Mahoning County Area Court.

Nature Center gift

YOUNGSTOWN

The Florence Simon Beecher and John D. Finnegan foundations contributed $500,000 toward the $3 million campaign to renovate the Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek MetroParks, the MetroParks announced in a news release Friday.

The campaign is raising money to renovate the carriage house on the nature center’s property, 840 Old Furnace Road.

So far, the campaign has raised $1 million of its $3 million goal. The Sand Hill Foundation of Menlo Park, Calif., has offered a challenge grant that will match new donations raised after Nov. 1 up to $1 million.

Assault in hospital

WARREN

Brian S. Mechling, 51 of Pangborn Street, Leavittsburg, was arraigned on an assault charge Friday in Warren Municipal Court after two Trumbull Regional Medical Center employees reported Mechling assaulted them in the hospital’s emergency room earlier Friday.

Police were called at 12:45 a.m. for two employees who were injured. Mechling was calm and restrained to a bed when officers got there.

But a female, 38, said Mechling, who was there to detox from opioids, attempted to flee from the building and threw her against a wall, closed her arm in the door and broke her cellphone.

A male employee, 56, said Mechling tried to punch him but missed. The employee turned his back, and Mechling punched the employee in the back of the head and neck, police said.

Injection-well permit

HUBBARD

The township trustees are waiting for a response from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the injection-well permit filed by Bobcat Energy Resources LLC.

During the permit comment period in October, 3,200 people signed a petition against the injection well, and hundreds of people sent comments to ODNR opposing it. Trustee Rick Hernandez said the injection well would be an environmental and social injustice, and it is a concern for the residents who live near it.

Waterline hits snag

WARREN

Construction of a waterline from Braceville Township to West Farmington has hit a $217,780 snag, but state funding for the $14.2 million Blueprint to Prosperity project will cover the extra cost.

The Trumbull County commissioners this week approved a $217,780 change order to increase the number of fire hydrant watch valves to be replaced in West Farmington by 43 and to replace other items, such as storm-pipe and copper-pipe extensions.

Gary Newbrough, deputy sanitary engineer, said officials knew there were leaks in the system, but they were not aware of how many until they got a closer look.

Home burglarized on Mathews Road

BOARDMAN

A vacant home on Mathews Road was broken into and burglarized, police reported.

A real-estate agent arrived to show the home Thursday and noticed that 80 feet of copper pipe and 18 feet of galvanized waste pipe were missing.

The agent told police the house was last seen secure on Saturday.

More Digest, A8