Stocks plunge to 8-month lows on growth fears


December 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NEW YORK

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, shaving 496 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday, as traders worried about signs of weaker economic growth in China and Europe. Disarray mounted surrounding Britain’s impending departure from the European Union.

Johnson & Johnson plunged after Reuters reported the company has known for decades that its talc sometimes contained asbestos, a claim the company denied.

Staff/wire reports

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900