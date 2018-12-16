Santa star attraction at today's 2nd annual breakfast at Camp Stambaugh

CANFIELD

Christmas may be more than a week away, but Santa Claus has been anything but shy about making his presence felt in the Mahoning Valley – including recent stops at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield and W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren for a special holiday-themed concert.

But if you broach the subject of St. Nick with Colton Burns, 6, and his brother, Reid, 3, the Canfield siblings will probably tell you they’re glad Santa has stuck around in the area a little longer before returning to the North Pole.

“He’s very friendly,” an excited Colton said after having sat next to St. Nick, who made his latest appearance and was the star attraction at this morning’s second annual Breakfast with Santa gathering at Camp Stambaugh, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

Hosting and sponsoring the three-hour family-oriented fundraiser and funfest were Camp Stambaugh’s camp masters, volunteers who are trained in Scouting and assist with camp operations throughout the year.

Funds raised will go to the camp’s budget committee, which will disburse the money toward camp and advancement programs as well as wherever else it’s needed, noted Brad Lang, Camp Stambaugh’s chief camp master.

