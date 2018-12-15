POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Dec. 8

Citation: Police received information about an erratic driver in the 200 block of West Liberty Street, then reportedly found a woman slumped in a car before citing Heather I. Joki, 38, of New Road, North Jackson, on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Additional charges were possible pending toxicology test results, a report indicated.

Summons: Authorities responded to a vehicular accident with possible injuries on Youngstown-Hubbard Road before charging Anthony M. Waters of Zahniser Road, Mercer, Pa., with failure to stop after an accident, a misdemeanor, after saying they found Waters, 37, wandering around on Jackson Street. Nevertheless, his blood-alcohol content was under Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, and results from a urine test were pending, police said.

Dec. 10

Scam: A Mock Street woman told police a caller claiming to represent a computer virus-removal company said the business no longer provides such services and would give the accuser a $500 refund but also requested her bank-account information. The move led the woman to a phony website that showed a $5,000 deposit had been mistakenly made to her account and that to rectify the supposed error, she needed to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards and provide their numbers to the caller before she discovered no such deposit was made to the account.

Harassment: A Princeton Avenue woman alleged her in-laws made threats against her 13-year-old daughter as part of an apparent dispute between the two families.

Dec. 12

Breaking and entering: Someone broke a side window and entered Hubbard Coal & Supply, 828 N. Main St., stole a small sum of change and did an estimated $100 in damage to a metal door.

LIBERTY

Dec. 7

Arrest: Austintown police handed Donald P. Salus to township authorities. Salus, 49, of Shady Run Road, Youngstown, was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Criminal damaging: A Niles man reported someone with a BB gun shot a passenger-side window to his pickup truck while he was in the 4200 block of Belmont Avenue. Damage came to $120.

Threats: A woman alleged three family members came to her Townsend Avenue apartment and made various threats against her. One of the relatives showed the accuser a gun; a second person had a knife in her pocket, she also told police.

Scam: A Belmont Avenue bank advised a Girard man to file a police report after he reportedly paid a company to supposedly clean viruses from his computer and was contacted via phone a second time regarding a supposed refund and instructions to buy several debit cards. His bank reported he withdrew about $6,700, though the victim estimated his losses at closer to $16,000.

Possible counterfeit: A possibly fake $100 bill was passed at a Shell True North gas station, 3990 Belmont Ave.

Dec. 8

Assault: A worker for Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, alleged three patients, 12, 15 and 16, jumped her then pulled the accuser’s hair and struck her as she supervised a group of residents at the facility.

Criminal damaging: A 13-year-old Belmont Pines Hospital resident reportedly pried open a sprinkler system in her room, which set off an alarm and did an estimated $1,500 in water damage.

Dec. 9

Arrest: A traffic stop near Fifth Avenue resulted in the arrest of Edthaniel L. Tarver, 43, of Northview Boulevard, Youngstown, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired and driving under an OVI suspension. Tarver refused to undergo a breath test, police said.

Possible child endangerment: Officers answered a call about a possible overdose at a Holly Drive apartment, where a woman reported finding what she thought were two sleeping pills in her 1-year-old son’s mouth, though police determined the pills were anti-anxiety medication. The child was unharmed and the mother faced no charges, a report showed.

Damage: A Rose Avenue man noticed a landscaping crew had backed into his front yard with a trailer and left tire marks about 3 feet long.

Dec. 10

Assault: A Belmont Pines Hospital employee alleged a 14-year-old patient slammed him onto a bed as he tried to prevent a possible confrontation between the teen and other staff members.

Criminal damaging: Someone used what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun to shoot a garage and a mercury light to a residence in the 1200 block of Rose Avenue. The homeowner reported having found about 30 holes in nearby siding and in the light.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Marla Lane man said a friend borrowed but failed to return his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Assault: A worker with Belmont Pines Hospital told police a 17-year-old patient jumped over a counter at a nursing station, then punched the accuser’s head and face, leaving the victim with an injured lip and bruising to the affected area.

Dec. 11

Arrest: Authorities charged John Woods, 43, with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, failure to comply with police and operating a vehicle impaired after saying he led them on a slow-speed vehicular pursuit as they attempted a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Belmont Avenue. While being apprehended on Millicent Drive, Woods, of Elruth Court, Girard, struggled with officers and later admitted having smoked marijuana, which resulted in signs of impairment, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: A Fifth Avenue woman alleged her son, 35, threw a chair through a living-room window during an argument between them.

Assault: Officers responding to a disturbance at a Trumbull Court apartment charged David Wright, 54, of Trumbull Court, Liberty, with simple assault and carrying a concealed weapon after a neighbor alleged Wright had grabbed her neck and began to choke the accuser, then dragged her from one room into another. A search revealed he had concealed a pocket knife, a report stated.

GIRARD

Dec. 7

Aggravated menacing: A Stull Avenue woman showed officers a series of text messages she alleged her former boyfriend had sent that contained correspondence about ways he could harm her, along with other threats.

Drug paraphernalia: A property manager told police she and maintenance personnel found in a Trumbull Court mobile home three spoons, two suspected drug pipes and two needles in a box.

Dec. 8

Citation: After responding to a complaint about a man trying to enter a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue, officers cited Dustin N. McCullough, 36, of Lawrence, Girard, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. A second breath test revealed McCullough registered a 0.177 blood-alcohol content, a report indicated.

Unauthorized use of property: The owner of a South State Street styling salon alleged a former employee accessed the business’s Facebook account and may have tampered with some of its content.

Assault: A man at a business in the 1000 block of North State Street told police another man shoved him off a barstool, causing him to strike the floor. The victim complained of neck pain.

Domestic violence: Laurie Lord of Washington Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after her daughter-in-law alleged an intoxicated Lord, 64, threw her to the ground, which resulted in large and small cuts to her hip and buttocks areas.

Domestic violence: While dealing with a disturbance in the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue, authorities charged Antoine E. Davis, 54, with domestic violence and disorderly conduct after his girlfriend alleged Davis kicked her several times and dragged the accuser by her forearms down a hallway, leaving brush burns to the affected areas. Davis, of Plymouth, Girard, also tossed her belongings out of the home, then yelled several times and failed to desist, a report stated.

Dec. 10

Arrest: After pulling him over near Trumbull Avenue, officers took into custody Anthony S. Hilty, 23, of Broadview Avenue, Girard. He was wanted on a warrant.

Dec. 11

Trespassing: Authorities received information that a 17-year-old boy was at a North Highland Avenue convenience store trying to buy cigarettes. He also was reportedly seen behind the building making the same request of patrons, a report said.

Theft: A North State Street woman noticed a piece of paper containing a prescription was missing from her purse.

Dec. 12

Arrest: Braxton R. Stein, 22, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police pulled him over near Church Hill Road. Stein, of High Street Northwest, Warren, registered a 0.176 blood-alcohol content, a report showed.