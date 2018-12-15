MAHONING COUNTY

New citizens

Six Mahoning County residents became U.S. citizens this week at a naturalization ceremony presided over by Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court. Clerk of Courts Anthony Vivo administered the oath of allegiance. Their names, countries of origin and hometowns are:

Muneer M. Basher Al Zoby, Syria, Poland.

Tam Chi Mai, Vietnam, Boardman.

Omar Yousef Al Bdour, Jordan, Boardman.

Raisa Baez, Dominican Republic, Campbell.

Armineh Vassilian, Iran, Lake Milton.

Ismail Mahmoud Hasan Abuawad, Jordan, Boardman.

Source: Mahoning County Clerk of Courts