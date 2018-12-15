Seek bids for architectural design services

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County moved forward on the main library renovation project by voting to advertise for bids for architectural services using a qualifications-based process.

At a recent meeting, trustees authorized Mark Mrofchak, the library’s fiscal officer, to place and open bids for the architectural design of the renovation, and authorized the building and sites committee to review bids and make a recommendation to the full board, library officials said.

“We have had a successful public input campaign on the renovation engaging staff and the general public. Along with meetings, the public had an opportunity to comment via the library’s website,” said Aimee Fifarek, library executive director.

Trustees received a compilation of comments gathered during the process.

The main library at 305 Wick Ave., an Andrew Carnegie Library that opened in 1910, has undergone two major renovations in its 108 years of existence.

During a renovation in 1954, major changes were made to the front of the building facing Wick, and the front stairs and period lamp posts were removed.

The second renovation, which was dedicated in 1996, included a large addition to the building, and the entrance was relocated to the side, off the parking lot.

The library currently has $21 million designated for the renovation.

In other action, the board approved James W. Viano III as a new trustee to fill the seat vacated by Millicent Counts, whose term would have expired in January 2021. Viano, of North Lima, is chief financial officer and vice president of finance with Joe Dickey Electric Co.