Youngstown man, considered a person of interest in triple homicide, has hearing postponed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A probation-violation hearing Friday for a 22-year-old Youngstown man, who police say is a person of interest in a Nov. 7 triple homicide, was postponed until Jan. 22.

Shaiquon Sharpe remains in the Mahoning County jail, where he’s been since Nov. 9.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicides.

Fatally shot Nov. 7 as they sat in a car in front of a home at Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street on the South Side were Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Blair.

Police say someone ambushed the three. At the crime scene, they found shell casings from a 9mm handgun and an assault weapon. The baby was in a car seat when he was shot.

Morris had a .45-caliber handgun with him and managed to return fire, police said.

Sharpe is in jail on a probation violation after being convicted earlier this year on a felony count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility.

Sharpe surrendered to Youngstown police Nov. 9 after law enforcement looked for him as a person of interest in the triple homicide.