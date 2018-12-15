Eastwood Mall deals

NILES

Merchants at the Eastwood Mall will recognize the contributions of General Motors Lordstown workers with GM/UAW Local 1112 Appreciation Days from Sunday to Wednesday.

On those days, active UAW Local 1112 members can pick up a Passport to Savings by showing their union card at the mall’s customer-service center.

The passport includes discounts and offers from more than 50 stores and restaurants at the Eastwood Mall Complex, while supplies last. Among the offers is an exclusive shopping event at Best Buy from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Toy donations needed

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming announced it is collecting toy donations at its race course from 1 to 3 p.m. today.

As part of the Help Us, Help Others event, you can donate a new, unopened toy and draw for a $5 to $25 betting coupon to be used on any live race that day.

Donated items will be given to the Ohio HBPA Chaplaincy Program at Mahoning Valley Race Course. The organization serves horsemen and the horse-racing industry. The toys will be used for the chaplain’s holiday party for children.

“We are happy to give back to the community, especially around this time of year when we have the opportunity to make the holiday season special for local children in need,” said Mark Loewe, vice president of racing operations.

The donation box will be in the upper racing area located next to Harlan’s Holiday concession stand.

US retail sales rose 0.2% in Nov., helped by holiday boost

WASHINGTON

U.S. retail sales increased a slight 0.2 percent in November, as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.

Excluding gas, however, the Commerce Department said Friday that last month’s retail sales rose a healthy 0.5 percent in a positive sign for economic growth.

Retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3 percent so far this year. In November, nonstore retail sales – a category that includes Internet brands such as Amazon – jumped 2.3 percent. Furniture stores, electronics stores and health stores also enjoyed a solid bump as the holiday shopping season went into full swing.

Stocks plunge to 8-month lows on growth fears

NEW YORK

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, shaving 496 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday, as traders worried about signs of weaker economic growth in China and Europe. Disarray mounted surrounding Britain’s impending departure from the European Union.

Johnson & Johnson plunged after Reuters reported the company has known for decades that its talc sometimes contained asbestos, a claim the company denied.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.61‚àí0.49

Aqua America, .20 35.78‚àí0.010

Avalon Holdings,2.910.035

Chemical Bank, .2840.06‚àí1.19

Comm. Health Sys, .213.92‚àí0.47

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.250.60

Farmers Nat., .0712.45‚àí0.31

First Energy, .36 39.12‚àí0.32

Fifth/Third, .1623.68‚àí0.60

FNB Corp., .1210.28‚àí0.22

General Motors, .3835.10‚àí0.010

General Electric, .127.10‚àí0.100

Huntington Bank, .11 12.17‚àí0.24

JP Morgan Chase, .56100.29‚àí0.83

Key Corp, .1115.13‚àí0.36

Macy’s, .38 30.61‚àí0.19

Parker Hannifin, .76151.02‚àí3.35

PNC, .75118.50‚àí1.40

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.66‚àí1.40

Stoneridge 25.000.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.87‚àí0.020

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.